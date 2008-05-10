WPP's Sir Martin Sorrell: Microsoft and Yahoo, Please, Please Merge

The king of marketing services, WPP’s Sir Martin Sorrell, pleads with Steve Ballmer and Jerry Yang to somehow work out a deal. Reuters:



The advertising industry lost a potential balancing influence in the Web search market when deal talks between Microsoft (MSFT) and Yahoo (YHOO) broke down, the chief of ad services group WPP (WPP) said on Friday. “It was a shame … that those negotiations failed. Maybe they’ll come back again,” WPP CEO Martin Sorrell said in an interview [on CNBC].

