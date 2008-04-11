WPP's MindShare: Launching A New Agency?

Just what is WPP (WPP) media firm MindShare up to? AgencySpy says something is afoot next week. Their prediction: MindShare launches its own creative agency. Reports first surfaced of this in March when word trickled out that MindShare was interviewing candidates to head a new creative agency.



This would make some sense; MindShare wouldn’t be the first media agency to attempt to expand its turf from planning and buying of media to the creating the campaigns for clients. Last month IPG’s (IPG) Initiative launched a digital creative agency, Amphibian, specializing in digital media and marketing, and Publicis’ Starcom MediaVest Group launched Pixel, a boutique creative arm focusing on digital.

Know anything? Drop us a line.

