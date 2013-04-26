Another Holding Company Might strike A Deal With Twitter [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:
WPP might strike a Twitter deal, too. Rival Publicis did so last week, providing a link for companies like P&G and the social platform. “They [Twitter] have told us it’s not an exclusive deal,” WPP chief Martin Sorrell told Adweek.
Ad Age teaches up six interesting things about Goodby’s executive creative director Margaret Johnson. Fun facts include that time she starred in her college’s TV show alongside Billy Crudup.
Droga5 is opening up an office in London this June. The shop already has branches in New York and Sydney. Hello, European market.
Have you noticed that the NYT and WSJ are sending you more push notifications?
The FTC gave apps and websites for kids 10 weeks to implement its new privacy guidelines.
Elisabeth Adraillon-Poirier and Anne-Babrielle Heilbronner will be Publicis’ new SVP and general secretary respectively come May.
