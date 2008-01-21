WPP May Buy Spot Runner, VideoEgg

WPP’s Sir Martin Sorrell will continue to gobble up Internet marketing companies, Sir Martin tells Bloomberg, with “one or two” small acquisitions planned soon.

Industry insiders are betting that targets might be Nick Grouf’s Spot Runner (think AdWords for cable TV), ad network VideoEgg, and mobile marketing firm JumpTap. WPP already owns 3% of Spot Runner, which is also backed by Bob Pittman’s Pilot Group. More in the Post.

