WPP Invests In Ad Tracking Startup

WPP Group continued its shopping spree with an investment in a Silicon Valley startup that monitors peoples media consumption through their cell phones. WPP invested in Integrated Media Management as part of a $25 million funding round raised by the company, the WSJ reports. Other investors included Draper Fisher Jurvetson and Advanced Technology Ventures.

Integrated Media Measurement outfits the cell phones of survey participants so they track the audio they’re exposed to–including TV and radio ads–giving marketers a clearer sense of who their advertising is reaching.

