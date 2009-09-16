WPP Group More Than Doubles Its Money In Omniture Deal

One winner in Adobe’s $1.8 billion deal to acquire Web analytics company Omniture: WPP Group, the ad giant, which invested $25 million in Omniture in January and stands to more than double its money.



Omniture issued WPP 2,852,578 shares at a cash price of $8.76 per share on Jan. 27, according to a SEC filing. At Adobe’s $21.50 purchase price, those shares are now worth $61.3 million, or a $36.3 million gain.

Earlier: Weird: Adobe Buying Omniture For $1.8 Billion

Disclosure: I have owned Omniture shares for several years. My disclosures are here.

