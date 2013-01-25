WPP CEO Sorrell Complains There Are Too Many Celebs At Davos

Charlize Theron

Photo: Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images

Hollywood A-lister Charlize Theron upped this year’s glamour quotient as she jetted into the World Economic Forum at Davos to pick up an award for her humanitarian work.Even the advertising giant Sir Martin Sorrell felt overshadowed, it seems. The WPP chief told one delegate in Switzerland that Davos has become more “showboaty”, lamenting the days when he could sit quietly with low-key characters such as News Corp tycoon Rupert Murdoch and his friend Barry Diller, the founder of Fox Broadcasting Company.



Sir Martin also remarked that he dislikes “Davosian” language – before going on to give a textbook example of Davos-speak by using the word “horizontality”. Not in the dictionary, when we checked.

