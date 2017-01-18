WPP CEO Sir Martin Sorrell on Snapchat becoming the 'third force' to Google and Facebook

Each year, The Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas showcases the innovation and technology that is changing the world — and the way companies do business.

At CES 2017, Business Insider spoke with advertising and marketing executives from a variety of industries to discuss their challenges, successes, and strategies for navigating the current digital landscape.

Sir Martin Sorrell, CEO of WPP, the world’s largest advertising company, explained how Google — once a threat to advertising agencies — is now its biggest partner. WPP spent $5 billion of its clients’ ad budgets with Google last year, $1.7 billion with Facebook, and it is seeing big growth from Snapchat.

WPP spent $90 million with Snapchat in 2016 — having only projected to spend around $20 million to $30 million. Advertisers are now seeing the photo and video sharing app as a “third force” to Google and Facebook, according to Sorrell, who revealed an investor in both Snapchat and Facebook thinks Evan Spiegel’s company could even “displace” Facebook in the future.

