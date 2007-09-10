WPP Buys Design Agency Schematic. What About Spot Runner?

WPP has bought Schematic, an L.A.-based Web design shop that did $30 million of revenue last year (Terms not disclosed).



Is this the big web acquisition WPP CEO Martin Sorrell has been hinting at? If so it will disappoint those who thought WPP was going to buy make-and-place-your-own-TV-ad shop Spot Runner at a $300 million-plus valuation. Several of our readers, by the way, are less than impressed with Spot Runner. Anyone want to defend the company? Release.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.