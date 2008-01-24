WPP Unit Buys Chinese Digital Agency

WPP’s Sir Martin Sorrell said Monday he’s in the market for Internet acquisitions. Here he goes: WPP Group unit Wunderman has acquired Agenda, a digital ad shop based in Hong Kong with offices in Beijing, Singapore, Shanghai and Kuala Lumpur.

Agenda will retain its name and management, and will join other Wunderman digital acquisitions over the past year including Blast Radius in Vancouver, These Days in Antwerp, Belgium, and Aqua Online in Johannesburg, South Africa. Wunderman says the deal expands its business in Asia by 40%.

Agenda has launched 600 web sites for Fortune 500 companies in Asia, including Pepsi, Prudential and Citibank.

