WPP Buying Another Web Agency: Blast Radius

Yet another acquisition for Martin Sorrell’s WPP: He’s buying Vancouver-based Blast Radius, an interactive ad shop that does work for Electronics Arts (ERTS), Nike (NKE) and Time Warner’s (TWX) AOL, AdAge reports. Earlier deals this year include 24/7 Real Media and Schematic. Meanwhile a deal for SpotRunner, which the NY Post predicted last month, has yet to transpire. AdAge



