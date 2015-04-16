Google's online advertising dominance explained in one chart

Google controls roughly three-quarters of web search queries in the US and close to 90% worldwide. That kind of dominance, along with the effectiveness of search ads, makes Google an attractive partner for ad companies.

As seen in the chart below, put together by BI Intelligence, WPP, the world’s largest advertising company, spent $US2.9 billion, or roughly 3.9% of its total $US75 billion online media bookings, on Google ads.

Put another way, Google attracted more ad money from WPP than the next four digital properties combined. In fact, WPP spent about $US2.5 billion on Fox and News Corp combined last year, while most major traditional companies received $US1 billion at most from WPP.

