Today, The Washington Post Company (WPO) stopped trading after irregular price movements in the stock. Those movements went far beyond the installed 10% circuit breaker meant to prevent another flash crash.



Birinyi Associates have a breakdown of what went wrong, and think that it proves the new circuit breakers are a failure.

See a larger version here >

