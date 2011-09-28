WOZZILROY!: Sports' Newest Power Couple Just Gave Themselves A Sickeningly Sweet Nickname

No. 1-ranked tennis star Caroline Wozniacki just got a gift from her British U.S. Open-winning golf star boyfriend, Rory McIlory. Prepare to be overwhelmed by the embarrassing sight of young people in love:



Photo: Caroline Wozniacki

Yep, that’s not only a custom made sand wedge given by one the world’s top young golfers to one of its top young tennis players – it’s also engraved with a ridiculous celebrity couple name mashup that they apparently bestowed on themselves.

According to Wozniacki’s Twitter feed, her racquet sponsor is also working on a custom set of paddles for her man, Rory. Also, she started a #wozzilroy hashtag.

It must be love.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.