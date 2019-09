Photo: Twitter

Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak has put his foot in his mouth again.After saying Apple had bought speech recognition company Nuance, he is now retracting that statement, telling Reuters, “I thought I’d read about it but obviously got it all wrong.”



So much for all that! Nuance shares spiked today to a 2 1/2 year high on the news.

