Steve Wozniak Says Apple Is Falling 'Somewhat Behind' To Samsung And Other Competitors

Photo: AP

We get a kick whenever Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak says something –– anything –– about his former employer. The latest comes from a Q&A with a German publication, which we first spotted on MacRumors. Here’s what Wozniak had to say when asked if Apple could continue its winning streak:



I am proud that we have such loyal fans. But this loyalty is not given, the needs with the best products are always kept alive and confirmed. Currently we are in my opinion in the smartphone business with the features somewhat behind. Others have caught up. Samsung is a great competitor. But precisely because they are currently making great products.

Read the rest of the interview here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.