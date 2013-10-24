Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Explains Why He Doesn't Want One Of The New IPads

Reuters Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak isn’t too impressed with

Apple’s new iPad Airthat debuted yesterday

, reports MacWorld.

“I am constantly following the gadget world but I was on a plane and missed all of the keynote. When I finally took a look at the devices, the iPads didn’t hit my needs,” he said.

The missing ingredient to win Woz’s approval? Storage.

“I don’t have broadband at home, and you can’t get great broadband connections in hotels, so I carry all my personal media in the iPad. So I was hoping Apple has a 256GB iPad […] so I could put every episode of Big Bang Theory on my iPad. So I emailed my wife and said ‘Nope, I don’t want one of those'”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.