Wozniak On The iPhone 5: Apple Has Become Arrogant

It’s become very clear that Steve Wozniak has no qualms about criticising the company he helped found with Steve Jobs.His latest jab comes from an interview with TechCentral, a technology site based in South Africa. When asked about the iPhone 5, Wozniak called Apple arrogant for not including a larger display on the device.



Here’s the key snippet from the interview:

Part of me wishes Apple had not been so arrogant and feeling like “We’re the only one with the right clue.” I wish they had made a wider version [of the iPhone 5]…

…I think Apple tricked itself by saying “Oh, you can reach everything with one thumb.” I don’t see anybody having trouble using the larger screen. But Apple said that as a defensive move because everyone else had larger screens…

…Not all people want the same thing. A lot of people really like big screens.

Wozniak’s criticism is on point with what many Android fans have been saying since the beginning. Android devices offer more hardware choices: bigger screens, expandable storage, removable battery, etc. But Apple’s iPhone offers just one choice.

Keep in mind that Wozniak isn’t your typical consumer. Even in the early days of Apple, he advocated a more open and customisable user experience. He’s a geek and likes to noodle around with his gadgets. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that he wants more choice with Apple’s iPhones.

