Wozniak: Cloud Technology Just Isn't Safe From Surveillance

Steve Wozniak, the outspoken co-founder of Apple, seems to be particularly concerned about suspected NSA spying on the cloud, reports Richard Neiva of CNET.

Companies offering cloud based computing services have been under fire ever since it became common knowledge that the NSA infiltrated both Google and Yahoo services last October.

“I think most companies, just like Apple, start out young and idealistic,” Wozniak said at the Apps World North America convention. “But now all these companies are going to the cloud. And with the cloud you don’t have any control.”

Cloud providers are certainly starting to pay attention to some of the inherent privacy concerns associated with cloud computing.

According to a poll conducted by the Wall Street Journal at the Wall Street Journal CIO Network conference, 54% of attendees said they were reviewing their cloud based strategies in the wake of the NSA revelations. Many international companies, particularly in Europe, already face strict regulations on their specific products.

Cisco, known for selling the hardware many use to power their cloud services, is now considering moving into the cloud business itself with the promise of launching a cloud that is immune to infiltration.

Cisco is code-naming this new project ‘Cloud Fusion.’ If successful, this could be exactly the type of control cloud based companies need to reassure their clients about data safety and security.

For now, the idea of developing any sort of infiltration proof cloud service is still a designer dream. The first company to unveil a truly secure cloud, though, will likely win over privacy conscious consumers extremely quickly.

