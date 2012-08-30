You Can't Even Pretend That Rory McIlroy Didn't Destroy Caroline Wozniacki's Tennis Career Anymore

We know there are a lot of totally rational reasons for Caroline Wozniacki’s decline over the past 13 months.



She hurt her knee. She changed coaches. She may not have been as good as her No. 1 ranking in the first place (she has never won a major, after all).

BUT, we’re still fixated on the Rory McIlroy variable of this equation above all others.

Facts are facts. The two athletes started dating on July 18, 2011 (according to the internet). Since then, Wozniacki has fallen apart. Here are her results over time (that green line is when she started dating Rory):

Photo: Tony Manfred

She won five tournaments in the six months before Rory. She has won one since (and 0 in the last 12 months).

She failed the reach the quarterfinals just five times in the six months before Rory. She has failed to reach the quarters five times in her last eight tournaments.

And after getting trounced in straight-sets last night at the US Open, she’s been knocked out in the first round of two-straight majors. Not a good season (via ESPN):

Photo: ESPN.com

Rory suffered a slight dip in form, but has since recovered and won the PGA Championship in dominant fashion earlier this month.

Wozniacki, though, is still reeling.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.