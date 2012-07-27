Here's Caroline Wozniacki And Rory McIlroy Looking Awkward In The Olympic Village

Tony Manfred

Wozzilroy has landed in London.

Our favourite athlete super-couple — Caroline Wozniacki and Rory McIlroy — arrived at the Olympic Village today, along with a host of other athletes. And they took quite the photo when they got there.

The picture was taken from really far away, but there’s still a lot to like:

1. Rory is wearing NBA-style hipster glasses.

2. Caroline is rocking the official Team Denmark gear, complete with knee-length cargo shorts

This is the first Olympics where fans and athletes all use Twitter incessantly. So it will be cool to see which competitors quasi-live tweet (with photos) their Olympic experiences.

Wozniacki will play in the tennis tournament. But golf won’t be in the Games until 2016, so McIlroy is just hanging out.

Photo: @CaroWozniacki

