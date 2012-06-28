UPSET: Caroline Wozniacki Was Just Ousted From The First Round At Wimbledon

Photo: Paul Gilham/Getty Images

Seventh-seeded Caroline Wozniacki lost her first round match against Austrian Tamira Paszek Wednesday.Woz lost in three sets 7-5, 6-7, 4-6.



Despite having significantly fewer unforced errors than Paszek (22 to 41), Wozniacki was only able to convert seven of 22 break points.

This is yet another disappointing defeat at Wimbledon for Wozniacki after losing in the fourth round last year.

Top-seeded women left in the tournament include Serena Williams (6) and Maria Sharapova (1).

