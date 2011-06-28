Wozniacki Loses At Wimbledon, Still Searching For Her First Grand Slam Title

Photo: AP

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Top-seeded Caroline Wozniacki has lost in the fourth round at Wimbledon, beaten by 24th-seeded Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia 1-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5.Monday’s loss extends Wozniacki’s streak of never reaching the quarterfinals at Wimbledon. She is still searching for her first Grand Slam title.



The top-ranked Dane has played in only one major final, losing to Kim Clijsters in the championship match at the 2009 U.S. Open.

