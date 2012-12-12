Caroline Wozniacki Accused Of Racism After Stuffing Bra And Shorts To Imitate Serena Williams

Caroline Wozniacki imitated Serena Williams this weekend in an exhibition match in Brazil by stuffing towels in her chest and butt. Wozniacki did it as a playful joke, and tennis pros Andy Roddick and Novak Djokovic have both done the same thing in the past.



It’s common practice in exhibition games for tennis pros to poke fun at their fellow stars, and most people laugh at it.

But not everyone is taking this particular incident lightly. Feministing is calling Wozniacki’s stunt racist (via BuzzFeed):

“…white Caroline Wozniacki decided it would be really funny to make fun of the body of the African-American Serena Williams. She oh so cleverly inserted towels into her top and bottom, so it looked like she had bigger breasts and a bigger butt. Making fun of somebody’s body is inappropriate, sexist, offensive and problematic. But given the history and current-day context of racialized standards of beauty, and the hypersexualization of people of colour, when a white woman makes fun of a black women’s body, especially in a way that hypersexualizes her and draws on the stereotype of black women’s big butts, it’s racist.”

Wozniacki’s joke was definitely edgy, but we don’t think she was in any way trying to be racist. As Yahoo! Sports points out, Williams and Wozniacki are friends and this isn’t the first time Wozniacki has imitated Williams, it’s just the first time people are viewing it as racist.

Also, Jon Wertheim just tweeted that Williams was there in the arena and didn’t seem to be bothered:

Hoping to hear from wozniacki later but FYI Serena was there in arena and allegedly not bothered in the least… — Jon Wertheim (@jon_wertheim) December 11, 2012

Here’s the video:

And here’s when Djokovic did it:

And Roddick:

