Woz Says The Scene From New Steve Jobs Movie Is 'Totally Wrong'

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has come out and said that the preview scene from the upcoming Steve Jobs biopic is totally inaccurate, Gizmodo’s Jesus Diaz reports.The scene depicts Steve Jobs trying to persuade Wozniak to bring the idea of the operating system to the public.



In the clip, Wozniak, played by Josh Gad, replies, “Nobody wants to buy a computer. Nobody.”

But Wozniak says that it’s “totally wrong.”

“Not close…,” Wozniak wrote in a comment on Gizmodo. “We never had such interaction and roles…I’m not even sure what it’s getting at…personalities are very wrong although mine is closer…don’t forget that my purpose was inspired by the values of the Homebrew Computer Club along with ideas of the value of such machines and Steve J. wasn’t around and didn’t attend the club so he was the one learning about such social impact of the future.”

In a statement to Gizmodo, Wozniak added that he “never looked like a professional,” and that his relationship with Jobs was very different from how the film portrayed it.

jOBS premieres Friday night at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, and will hit theatres April 19.

“I’m embarrassed but if the movie is fun and entertaining, all the better,” Wozniak told Gizmodo. “Anyone who reads my book iWoz can get a clearer picture.”

Check out the clip below.



