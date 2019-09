Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak met rapper DMX. TMZ was there to record the interaction for posterity, so just look at this picture and watch this video! It comes from Nahright and we found it via Gizmodo’s Leslie Horn.

Unfortunately your browser does not support IFrames.

Steve Wozniak Meets DMX — The Most Awkward Intro EVER! – Watch More Celebrity Videos or Subscribe

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.