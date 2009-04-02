Woz Booted From 'Dancing With The Stars' (CLIP)

Apple (AAPL) co-founder Steve Wozniak’s run on ‘Dancing With The Stars’ — one in which he powered through with an injured leg — has come to an end.

“It started out kinda weird,” Steve says in his exit. “I was just ‘in it.'”

Having been “scared to death” before the competition and then making it to the fourth week (of 11), we think the Woz did pretty well.

Steve’s departure on YouTube, while it lasts:



