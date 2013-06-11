'The Woz' Arrives At Apple's Huge Developer Conference -- On A Segway [PICTURE]

The crowds are arriving at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference. The fun starts at 1PM Eastern time. We’ll be covering it live here.



In the meantime, Bloomberg’s Jon Erlichman (follow here) tweeted this amusing picture of Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak rolling up to the conference on his Segway.

The Woz is long gone from Apple. But he’s still the company’s biggest fan.

