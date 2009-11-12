Wow! Zune HD Games Actually Pretty Nice

Microsoft (MSFT) is starting to roll out 3D games for its newish Zune HD gadget. Based on this video demo from Engadget, they’re actually really nice looking.



But, again: Too little, too late from the Zune team — and not nearly enough to catch Apple’s iPod.

In 2007, this would have been really impressive. Last year, it would have been par for the course. But this is 2009. Apple has 100,000 apps from third-party developers and awesome social games. A few games on the Zune, no matter how good they look, are simply not a threat.

Here’s the video:



Don’t Miss: Microsoft’s Mobile Strategy Is A Mess

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.