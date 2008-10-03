Wow: Wells Fargo Buying Wachovia For $7 a Share

No FDIC assistance! Citi jilted.



Major-league cojones from Wells Fargo: Not only outbids Citi by $6 a share, but forgoes FDIC backstop. Wells indicates up on news! Jilted Citi down.

Also a major-league Hail Mary completion by Bob Steel (Wachovia CEO)

Wells will be raising $20 billion, mostly through stock.

Meanwhile, how did Citi screw this one up?

