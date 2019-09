Via PragCap, the AAR reports that rail traffic fell an alarming 9.3% in the first week of the year.



It’s just one week, but it’s still an eyepopping number given how strong this measure has been. If this continues for a while, we’ll be worried.

Photo: PragCap

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.