Wow, This Man Really Wants To Work For Amazon

Philippe Dubost is a web product manager who really wants to work for Amazon.



Dubost turned his domain, phildub.com, into an Amazon product page, complete with advertisements and reviews. He rewrote the text to read like a resume. It’s full of links to email him and to view his LinkedIn profile. Amazon HR can even put him in its cart.

For product dimensions, Dubot put his height. He apparently comes in three languages, speaking English, French and Spanish, and can be “shipped all over the world.”

Dubost looks good on paper. He runs marathons in three hours and 20-two minutes, he has a bachelors in Computer Science from the University of Nice, and he formally worked for advertising company, MediaMind.

Below is a screenshot of the site Dubost made. It has been tweeted around by Yahoo Finance, Y Combinator and nearly 300 others.

Dubost has not returned a request for comment so we don’t know how long he spent on the web page, but we can assume it took a while.

Photo: Phildub.com

