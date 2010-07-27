Wow, Things Are Going Awesome In Germany

Joe Weisenthal
When the US economy is really rebounding, you’ll see headlines like the ones popping up in the German press this morning.

A sample:

Bild: German exports are booming.

Der Spiegel: Consumer climate index is surging.

Der Spiegel: German automakers making a fortune on surging sales in China.

Sueddeutsche Zeitung: Daimler increases its yearly results expectations, as profit soars in its Q2.

Zeit.de: Deutsche Bank turns in a great quarter.

