Wow, Things Are Going Awesome In Germany

When the US economy is really rebounding, you’ll see headlines like the ones popping up in the German press this morning.



A sample:

— Bild: German exports are booming.

— Der Spiegel: Consumer climate index is surging.

— Der Spiegel: German automakers making a fortune on surging sales in China.

— Sueddeutsche Zeitung: Daimler increases its yearly results expectations, as profit soars in its Q2.

— Zeit.de: Deutsche Bank turns in a great quarter.

