Wow, The GOP's Budget Superstar Talked Even Less About Spending Cuts Than The President

After the President’s State Of The Union last night we were pretty tired of politics and didn’t stick around to watch the official GOP response from Paul Ryan (or the Tea Party response from Michelle Bachmann).



So forgive us for just having read Ryan’s response.

It’s mindblowing, actually. Paul Ryan is the GOP’s star player in the deficit debate and… he didn’t actually say anything.

You can read the full text of the speech here. Try doing a search for phrases like Medicare and “Social Security” and you’ll come up short. Even Obama mentioned Social Security in his speech (not anything dramatic, of course).

Instead he talked about principles, and how we might end up like Greece (which is incorrect), and how we need to be responsible, and so on. Even Obama paid lip service to a spending freeze. Ryan didn’t go that far.

Seriously, we’re pretty shocked that the up and coming Congressman, in his first chance to get introduced with all of America, didn’t have anything to say on these important subjects.

Click here for 14 staggering facts about the deficit >

