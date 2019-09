Bill Luby at Vix and More posts a great chart that speaks for itself on the yawning gap between the VIX (a measure of volatility) and the ETF (VXX) that attempted to track it. The two have been separating for a while, but the recent VIX spike really drimes the point home.



This looks like yet another complete failure of an ETF.

Read more at Vix and More >

