WOW! That Bloomberg BusinessWeek Pornographic Cover Of Two Planes Getting It On Is Real

Remember the Bloomberg BusinessWeek pornographic cover on the United-Continental merger showing two planes mounting each other with a “let’s get it on” sub-head? Of course you do.



Today there was a real-life version of the playful magazine cover.

Space shuttle Discovery piggybacked a Boeing 747 during its journey from the Kennedy Space centre to Dulles International Airport.

The space shuttle will remain in Washington, D.C. on display at the Smithsonian.

Check out the video here from Bloomberg TV.

