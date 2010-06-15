Starbucks Will Have Free Wifi Nationwide Starting July 1

Starbucks will be offering free nationwide Wifi access starting July 1, CEO Howard Schultz just announced at the Wired Conference in New York.



Until now, Starbucks charge a nominal fee to some users, but we doubt Starbucks was generating any significant revenue from Wifi.

Yahoo is working with Starbucks on the offer, TechCrunch reports.

This is awesome news. In Manhattan, where we live, there’s a Starbucks every few blocks. This is probably the closest we’ll get to a free city-wide Wifi network.

