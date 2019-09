Ford (F) is not typically a name you’d expect to see on the 13-F of a major investing guru, but now George Soros owns a big stake in the only domestic automaker not to have gone bankrupt.



Other names he likes include: AT&T (T), Verizon (VZ), and Wal-Mart (WMT), which also happens to be one of Buffett’s favourite holdings.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.