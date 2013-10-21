REVIEW: Wow, The Sonos Play: 1 Is An Amazingly Beautiful, Must-Have Wireless Speaker

Sonos

recently unveileda smaller, more affordable speaker system called the Play:1.

The Play:1 is basically the little brother to the Sonos Play:3 and Play:5 speakers.

For $US199, you can experience high-quality sound and stream music from most of your favourite music services.

Set Up

Getting started out of the box is pretty simple.

First, you need to plug in the Sonos Bridge adaptor to your router, which Sonos is giving away for free to new customers (the Bridge is what allows you to stream music wirelessly from your speakers). Then you need to install the app on your Mac, PC, Android, or iOS device.

Once you install it, simply tell the app you want to add a speaker, press the increase volume button and play button when prompted, and then you’re good to go.

Set up on the software side was not quite as seamless as on the hardware side. As a first time Sonos user, I wasn’t quite sure how to add additional services, like Hype Machine and Spotify. But a quick Google search quickly solved that issue.

The Pros

The Sonos Play:1 is super sleek, affordable, and offers amazing quality sound.

But where Sonos really shines is in its ability to stream music from multiple different sources.

I’m a regular Hype Machine and Spotify listener, but until I tried out Sonos, there was no way for me to make a playlist featuring songs from both of those sources. It was either one or the other.

Now, I can very quickly and easily control music from Hype Machine and Spotify using just one interface.

When paired with a second Play:1, you can achieve true stereo sound. Though, that means shelling out another $US199.

The Cons

Even though Sonos does support quite a lot of music services, it is missing some critical ones. It’s lacking, for example, iTunes Radio, iTunes Match, Xbox Music, Google Music All Access, Soundcloud, and Grooveshark.

Unlike competitor Jambox’s speakers, Sonos is not truly portable given that it must be plugged in at all times.

Also, in order to achieve truly stereo sound, you’re going to need to buy a second Play: 1.

Conclusion

As an owner of a small, Bluetooth-enabled Jambox (not the Jambox Mini), which retails for $US149, I’d say it’s worth the extra $US50 for the Sonos Play:1.

Unless you often find yourself needing a speaker you can pack up and take with you, go with the Sonos Play:1 over the Jambox. The Sonos Play:1 sounds remarkably better than the Jambox, and makes it dead-simple to create the ultimate party playlist from multiple music sources.

