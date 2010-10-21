Sex.com Selling For $13 Million

The sex.com web address is about to be sold for $13 million, Kevin Murphy at the Register reports:



Bankrupt Escom LLC sex.com’s current owner, has sealed a deal to hand over the domain to a company called Clover Holdings Ltd, according to documents filed this week in a California court.

Escom purchased the domain from its previous owner in 2006. The price then was variously reported as being between $12m and $14m, making it one of the most expensive domains of all time.

Via: Techmeme

