Wow! Rihanna's Outfit At Last Night's Big Banker Benefit Was Wilder Than We realised

Julia La Roche

Last night Rihanna gave a musical performance at the famous Robin Hood Foundation Benefit at the Javits centre in Manhattan, which was attended by some of the financial industry’s biggest names including Lloyd Blankfein, Paul Tudor Jones and George Soros. 

The singer was wearing a little gold number for the event and it was even wilder than we thought. Check out this image that’s all over Twitter. [via RihannaNavyRD]

Rihanna

Photo: Twitter.com/RihannaNavyRD

