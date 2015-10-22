Wow, people eat a lot more pizza on the weekend

We’ve been digging into Google Trends.

It turns out people search for pizza way more on the weekend than during the week. People search for pizza on Saturday nearly twice as much as they do on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Sunday is a close second, Friday a clear third, and Thursday eking into fourth.

Behold the global heartbeat of pizza searches:

What time do people hunger for pizza? Not surprisingly it’s around 7:30 PM. There’s about half as much interest for pizza at lunchtime and not a lot of people getting pizza at 7 AM.

Here’s a chart showing pizza searches by time:

