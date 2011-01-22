Wow, Motorola's Xoom Better Be REALLY Good For $800

Photo: Motorola

Android Central has posted a list of minimum advertised prices for some Android products on Verizon, and the Motorola Xoom tablet is listed at $799, presumably without a wireless contract..That’s $70 more than the closest equivalent iPad, the 32GB 3G version.



Motorola has already thrown down the gauntlet with an ad making fun of the iPad as an oversized phone, and this pricing shows real confidence that the Xoom can compete with the product that defined the category. Especially if the iPad 2 launches in April at a much lower price as rumoured.

The Xoom is also a lot more expensive than the best-selling Android tablet so far, the 7-inch Galaxy Tab. It launched at $600 without contract, but Verizon dropped the price to $500 earlier this month. But the Tab really is kind of an oversized phone — in addition to the 7-inch screen, it runs Android 2.3 2.2 and it can’t run version 3.0 (Honeycomb), which is the first version of the OS actually designed for tablets.

Still, Android phones have found success mostly by being the low-cost competitors to the iPhone. With this pricing, Motorola seems to be banking that Android tablets won’t have to go the same route.

