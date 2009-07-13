Meredith Whitney: I've Been A Bull All Along*

UPDATE: Uh oh. After praising the bank stocks, Meredith tacked the other way, saying unemployment is headed to 13%-15%, implying the economy is headed to the brink of collapse. Can you say, “talking out of both sides of her mouth?”

EARLIER: We already mentioned that Meredith Whitney had upgraded Goldman Sachs (GS) ahead of its earnings report tomorrow, but we hadn’t realised just how much she’s changed her tune from the bottom.

Just now on CNBC, she was not only talking up Goldman, but also JPMorgan (JPM) and also — quite surprisingly — saying positive things about Bank of America (BAC) and Citigroup (C), though she said the monster dilution of its shares would it back. Even still, that she had faint praise for Citi is itself quite a shock.

So, she’s a bull now and will be judged accordingly.

When the video’s available, we’ll put it up.

See Also: Meredith Whitney: Wait, I’m Still Uber-Bearish, Too!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.