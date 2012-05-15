London's New Most Expensive Flat Costs $105 Million And It's Absolutely Amazing

Photo: via Zoopla

London’s One Hyde Park is the most expensive apartment building in the city and home to some of the world’s wealthiest people.Now, if you have $104.6 million to spare, you can live there too. According to British real estate website Zoopla, a 5-bedroom flat in the building has just gone on sale for that sum, making it the new most expensive flat for sale in London (via Curbed).



At that price, it’s less than half the price paid for the most expensive apartment ever sold in the building (and likely the world). That title is still held by Ukrainian billionaire Rinat Akhmetov, who paid $221 million for his flat last year.

But still, it’s nothing to sniff at.

