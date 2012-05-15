London's New Most Expensive Flat Costs $105 Million And It's Absolutely Amazing

Julie Zeveloff
one hyde park london

Photo: via Zoopla

London’s One Hyde Park is the most expensive apartment building in the city and home to some of the world’s wealthiest people.Now, if you have $104.6 million to spare, you can live there too. According to British real estate website Zoopla, a 5-bedroom flat in the building has just gone on sale for that sum, making it the new most expensive flat for sale in London (via Curbed).

At that price, it’s less than half the price paid for the most expensive apartment ever sold in the building (and likely the world). That title is still held by Ukrainian billionaire Rinat Akhmetov, who paid $221 million for his flat last year.

But still, it’s nothing to sniff at.

Welcome to One Hyde Park, the most expensive building in the world.

It's not every day that a listing here appears on a real estate website.

But this five-bedroom flat just did.

The apartment takes up an entire floor of one of the complex's pavilions.

It has stellar views of both Knightsbridge and Hyde Park.

The apartment is more than 9,000 square feet, and has two separate wings.

The five bedrooms are in one wing, and the living and entertaining spaces are in the other.

The interior is by Candy & Candy, an exclusive design team in London.

The complex has 86 apartments and while most are sold, few are occupied by their owners.

It was conceived as a residence for ultra-wealthy foreigners from Russia, India, Asia and the Middle East.

And that's what it has become. Residents range from oligarchs to royalty.

Now find out why this building is so awesome.

The Incredible Story Of London's One Hyde Park, The Most Expensive Apartment Building In The World >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.