Wow, Larry King Beat Rachel Maddow Last Week

Finally, some good news for Larry King, who’s been getting beaten down in the press lately over his poor ratings, which are at a 20-year low.



King’s ratings got a boost last week thanks to a string of high-profile guests including Lady Gaga and Barack Obama, Brian Stelter reports.

He even beat Rachel Maddow in the age 25-54 demographic, though both King and Maddow continued to trail far behind Sean Hannity in the 9 p.m. time slot.

From The Times:

In the 25- to 54-year-old demographic, Mr. Hannity averaged 585,000 viewers; Mr. King, 271,000; and Ms. Maddow, 261,000. Among total viewers, Mr. Hannity averaged 2.2 million; Ms. Maddow, 984,000; and Mr. King, 824,000.

…

Mr. King hosted the singer Lady Gaga on Tuesday night, garnering 747,000 viewers, slightly above his normal levels. On Wednesday he interviewed Bill Gates and his father Bill Gates Sr., averaging 838,000 viewers.

The program had its peak on Thursday when Mr. King interviewed Mr. Obama and averaged 975,000 viewers. On Friday, when he interviewed Mr. James, he averaged 944,000.

