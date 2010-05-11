WOW! iPad Already 1% Of Our Web Visits, Including 2.5% This Past Weekend

We’re working on a broader piece about the iPad’s early success, but here’s one specific thing that shocked us when we saw it.



Apple’s iPad, which has only been on sale for a month, is already accounting for 1.1% of Business Insider’s web visits, according to Google Analytics. And this past weekend, it was 2.5% of our visits. (A full 3% on Saturday.)

That’s pretty impressive, and it was 100% browser-based traffic — we don’t have an iPad app.

To be sure, the tech-focused, early-adopter crowd reading SAI is probably highly overindexing for iPad ownership. And our wealthy finance-type readership on Business Insider’s other verticals. Still, it’s pretty surprising.

For comparison, the iPhone is 5% of our visits over the past month, and 6.4% this past weekend. Windows still dominates our visitors, at 70%. Mac is 20%.

Don’t miss: 10 things we love and hate about the iPad →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.