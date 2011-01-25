US

WATCH: Oprah Meets Her Secret Half-Sister

Four months after 47-year old Patricia began searching for her birth mother in 2007, she stumbled upon a truly jaw-dropping discovery — that she was Oprah Winfrey’s half-sister.

Unbelievable.

Watch the amazing, emotional moment where Oprah introduces her half-sister on stage for the first time.

We don’t want to ruin the surprise… but Oprah cries.

Video below.

 

