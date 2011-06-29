Wow, Google+ Looks EXACTLY Like Facebook

Google was kind enough to send SAI some invitations for its new social networking service Google+, and after a few hiccups we’ve been able to get on the service.



First impression: it’s Facebook. With video chat. Only it doesn’t have any people on it yet, so it’s not as useful.

There are some subtle differences in how you invite friends and so on, but the MAIN page — the page that shows up when you click your +name (I’m “+Matt”) in the black Google toolbar at the top of Google’s search page, and that serves as headquarters for all your Google+ activities — looks almost EXACTLY like Facebook.

There’s a status bar up top, icons for adding photos, links, and videos, even a spot in the right hand margin where they suggest other people you might know.

It’s like they cloned it.

See for yourself:

