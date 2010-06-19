Wow, Google Is Now Buying Ads To Promote Its Bing-Like Background-Image Feature

It was fine when Google announced that users would be able to add background images to their Google homepages if they wanted to, an obvious nod to Microsoft’s similar-looking Bing search engine.



It was ultimately the wrong move when Google forced a new background as the default for all users, which it did last week and quickly reversed.

But what to make of the fact that Google is now buying ads to promote the feature?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.